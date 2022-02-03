IRS to start using facial recognition technology for online account access

Starting in summer 2022, the Internal Revenue Service will start asking taxpayers to use facial recognition technology to access their online accounts.

The IRS will soon require users to sign in online using an account with ID.me, a private facial recognition company.

The IRS says it's part of an improved sign-in experience and first announced the changes back in November.

Critics say the move is too intrusive, but a local tax preparer says the move is avoid fraud.

“In the past, the IRS has been having a lot of fraud,” said Sonia Chavez. “So, it's an effort to keep your information confidential."

The technology will not be required to file your taxes, but just to get into your online account.