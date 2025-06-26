'It's a necessity:' Starr County Self Help Center reopening

Resources will once again be provided to Starr County families in need once the county’s self-help center reopens.

The Starr County Self Help Center will reopen on Monday, June 30, nearly a year after it closed its door due to budget cuts.

When it was open, the center offered community resources such as English and technology classes, and free clothes and food. Employees there have also helped people sign up for WIC, CHIP, and disability services.

The center’s new director, Gabriela Martinez, said the county has received a lot of calls for help.

“There's a lot of people that they're not having their food stamps renewed, their Medicaid,” Martinez said.

Martinez said there is another resource center in Rio Grande City, but it was hard for those living in the La Casita area.

“It's very far from them, there's a lot of people with no transportation,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the first year of operations will be funded by grants from nonprofits and Starr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Eleazar Velazquez.

The center is also saving up so the precinct can fund the center itself. The center will offer legal help, clothes, tool rentals, help applying to jobs, and more.

Martinez said she hopes it will reach those in her community who need it most.

“It is a necessity,” Martinez said.

Starr County residents can call the Starr County Self Help Center at 956-487-2120.

Watch the video above for the full story.