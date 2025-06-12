‘It was my turn for ICE to get me,’ Man deported to Matamoros following arrest at San Benito restaurant

A 22-year-old man was deported to Matamoros after he was arrested Monday at his place of work.

Alexis Vasquez said he is with his family after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“Unfortunately, it was my turn for ICE to get me there at work,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said he was a server and cashier at Taqueria El Mante in San Benito for around a year. He said within four hours of getting detained, he was back in Mexico after signing a form to leave the country voluntarily.

“Yesterday, we couldn’t even concentrate at work,” Vasquez said. “We were all nervous, scared of what could happen.”

ICE agents showed up to Taqueria El Mante and detained a total of eight people, including Vasquez.

A viral video shows ICE agents showing up to the restaurant and asking for the manager.

People in the video are heard telling management to not let the federal agents in.

In a statement from ICE, a spokesperson said agents visited two businesses in Harlingen and San Benito on Monday and arrested a total of 12 people.

ICE raids have been happening across the Rio Grande Valley within the last few weeks.

“They first started with tire shops, then they moved on with construction sites,” immigration attorney Susana Silva said. “I know they are moving on, or have already moved on to houses individually."

Silva is not connected to Vasquez’s case. She said it’s important for people to know their rights when it comes to ICE raids, especially those who are recording what’s happening.

Silva said people should not get aggressive because it could lead to charges.

“If they do tend to detain you as an ICE agent, I can only imagine it'll be some kind of state offense, whether it's intervening with the detention of undocumented immigrants, which would be a minor offense,” Silva said.

Vasquez said he’s getting situated back home.

