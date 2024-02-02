Judge sentences Victor Godinez to death in slaying of DPS trooper

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

State District Judge Letty Lopez sentenced Victor Godinez to death on the capital murder charge in the death of DPS trooper Moises Sanchez.

After over 12 hours of deliberation, a Hidalgo County jury gave their recommendation for Victor Godinez to receive the death penalty Wednesday after midnight.

State District Judge Letty Lopez handed down Godinez's sentence at around 3 p.m.

Godinez was found guilty last week of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who died four months after Godinez shot him in April 2019.

Sanchez died while recovering from his injuries in Houston.

Godinez was also found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Lopez sentenced Godinez to life in prison on those charges.

The 29-year-old convicted killer will remain in custody of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office pending his transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.