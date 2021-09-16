Jury Finds Man Guilty in Edinburg Road Rage Trial

UPDATE (10/29): Fabian Paredes is found guilty in the death of 27-year-old Joshua David Sanchez.

The jury took more than 6 hours to deliberate - after hearing closing arguments Tuesday.

Judge Mancias of the 93rd District Court handed that guilty verdict over to Paredes.

The defense asked for bond to be revoked claiming Paredes is not a flight risk.

Judge Mancias moved the motion to a later date.

Paredes was taken into custody right away.

Monday morning he will be back in court for a bond hearing.

His sentencing is set for Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m.

---

EDINBURG – Jurors headed home for the day Monday after deliberating for about six hours in the trial of a man accused in a deadly road rage incident.

Fabian Paredes is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Joshua David Sanchez on Oct. 9, 2017 at the intersection of McIntyre and 10th streets in Edinburg.

Parades maintained he acted in self-defense after being followed by Sanchez for miles in a fit of road rage.

The state argued Paredes didn't have responsible belief to shoot Sanchez in his car at the intersection.

The state saying, witnesses claim they heard no verbal altercation before hearing the gun shot that claimed Sanchez’s life.

Attorney Terry Canales said Paredes allegedly didn't know he shot Sanchez and meant to fire a warning shot. Canales also claimed his client acted in fear after the fit of road rage.

Jury deliberations will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

For more information watch the video above.