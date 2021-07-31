x

Jury Selection Expected to Begin in Healthcare Fraud Case

WESLACO - Jury selection is set to get underway in a healthcare fraud case involving a Cameron County man.

The case spans from the Rio Grande Valley to Corpus Christi and San Antonio.

Rodney Mesquias and the Merida Healthcare Group allegedly withheld thousands of dollars in wages from their employees.

Mesquias and three other men are charged in a $150 million dollar healthcare fraud case.

