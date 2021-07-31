Jury Selection Expected to Begin in Healthcare Fraud Case
Related Story
WESLACO - Jury selection is set to get underway in a healthcare fraud case involving a Cameron County man.
The case spans from the Rio Grande Valley to Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
Rodney Mesquias and the Merida Healthcare Group allegedly withheld thousands of dollars in wages from their employees.
Mesquias and three other men are charged in a $150 million dollar healthcare fraud case.
For more information watch the video above.
News
WESLACO - Jury selection is set to get underway in a healthcare fraud case involving a Cameron County man. ... More >>
News Video
-
South Padre Island fisherman passes away after contracting flesh-eating bacteria
-
McAllen family concerned with tall grass in neighboring property
-
Gov. Abbott’s executive order faces pushback from Biden administration
-
‘Part of a legacy:’ Son of slain Texas trooper graduates from DPS...
-
Lawsuit filed against United Irrigation District over unknown pipe