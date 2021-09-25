Kenedy County Fatal

KENEDY COUNTY- DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Raymondville man.

It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning just south of Armstrong.

Investigators say a back tire of a pick-up-truck blew out, causing it to flip several times.

Eight passengers were inside the truck, along with the driver.

One of the passengers, 56-year-old Lucas Hernandez Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving passengers were taken to the hospital.