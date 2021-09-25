x

Kenedy County Fatal

Related Story

KENEDY COUNTY- DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Raymondville man.

It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning just south of Armstrong.

Investigators say a back tire of a pick-up-truck blew out, causing it to flip several times.

Eight passengers were inside the truck, along with the driver.

One of the passengers, 56-year-old Lucas Hernandez Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving passengers were taken to the hospital.

News
Fatal Crash in Kenedy County Claims Life...
Fatal Crash in Kenedy County Claims Life of Raymondville Man
KENEDY COUNTY- DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Raymondville man. It happened around... More >>
2 years ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 8:25:00 PM CDT June 29, 2019
Radar
7 Days