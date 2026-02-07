Kim Springer talks son's rise to Patriots' special teams coordinator

Super Bowl LX is set for Sunday, and a Los Fresnos native will be on the sidelines.

Jeremy Springer is the special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots. The team will face the Seattle Seahawks in the big game.

Jeremy’s mother, Kim, spoke with Channel 5 News about her son’s journey from Los Fresnos to the NFL.

“I don't like to say it took a village, but it took everyone to get them there,” Kim said.

Kim said she can hardly believe it's been nearly 20 years since she sat in the stands at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium, cheering on the Los Fresnos football team and her twin boys, Jeremy and Justin.

“My boys are going to be 37 in three weeks; it goes by very fast,” Kim said.

Jeremy was a dual-threat quarterback, while Justin was a middle linebacker and tight end. The duo packed a punch for the Los Fresnos Falcons.

“Those two are like lightning and thunder; you can't have one without the other,” Kim said.

After college, Jeremy began his coaching career with stops in El Paso, College Station, Arizona and Marshall.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL INTERVIEW WITH JEREMY SPRINGER

Jeremy had just accepted a job at Ole Miss when the LA Rams came calling, a moment that led him to seek his mom's advice.

“He said ‘it's such a tough decision because I hate to let the coach down here, but if I don't take this opportunity now, I may not get another one,’” Kim said. “I said, ‘Well, do it. You've got to be happy with your choices in life.’"

Jeremy took his mom's advice and joined the Rams for two seasons before being named the Patriots’ special teams coordinator last season.

Jeremy and the Patriots are now just a win away from a championship.

“It's just amazing to watch him work. He is such a leader," Kim said. “I think that stems from when he was playing football in high school and he was a quarterback. What does a quarterback do? A quarterback leads the team."

Watch the video above for the full story.