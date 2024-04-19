La Entrevista: Disney presenta un evento público en el Payne Arena de Hidalgo
Alejandra Lorenzo, representante de Disney On Ice Magic In The Stars, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el espectáculo a realizarse en el Payne Arena de Hidalgo del 17 al 21 de abril.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
