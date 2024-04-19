x

La Entrevista: Disney presenta un evento público en el Payne Arena de Hidalgo

Related Story

Alejandra Lorenzo, representante de Disney On Ice Magic In The Stars, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el espectáculo a realizarse en el Payne Arena de Hidalgo del 17 al 21 de abril.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

News
La Entrevista: Disney presenta un evento público...
La Entrevista: Disney presenta un evento público en el Payne Arena de Hidalgo
Alejandra Lorenzo, representante de Disney On Ice Magic In The Stars, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2024 Apr 17, 2024 Wednesday, April 17, 2024 7:36:00 AM CDT April 17, 2024
Radar
7 Days