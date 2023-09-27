x

La Entrevista: Make-A-Wish cambia la vida de los niños con enfermedades críticas

En Al Mediodía Valle, Erica De La Cruz, departe de Make-A-Wish Foundation of the RGV comparte acerca de la organización sin fines de lucro, cuya misión es realizar deseos que cambien la vida de los niños con enfermedades críticas.

