La Entrevista: 'Rosmani' presenta su exclusivo brunch

Evelyn Rodríguez, chef, y Pablo Ayala, segundo chef de 'Rosmani', restaurante especializado en la alta cocina mexicana, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para presentarnos el exclusivo menú de brunch, que incluye más de 20 platos. 

Para más información, visite la web: www.rosamanirestaurant.com

Ubicación del restaurante: 1600 N 10th St, McAllen. 

Número para reservaciones: 956-627-2308.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

