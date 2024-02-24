La Entrevista: Tour 'God Loves You Frontera' llega al Valle
En La Entrevista, el Pastor Rafaael Guzman invita a la comunidad al God Loves You Frontera Tour - un evento cristiano que se realizara este sábado 24 de febrero.
El God Loves You Frontera Tour viene a McAllen, Texas, para dar a aquellos que no conocen a Jesucristo una oportunidad de rendir sus vidas a Él y para animar a los creyentes en su fe.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
