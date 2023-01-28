Large Waves of Monarch Butterflies Migrating through RGV

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Large waves of monarch butterflies managed to weave their way through South Padre Island and other parts of the Rio Grande Valley over the past few weeks.

Javier Gonzalez, a naturalist and educator at South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center, explains the butterflies are built tough for the cold weather.

"They're tough butterflies, especially the superbrood that makes the full journey," explains Gonzalez. "They ride on the cold fronts.”

The ‘superbrood’ is stronger than its parents but even the recent cold front was too much.

Now with warmer temperatures, the butterflies are back on their journey.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing explains much of the monarch migration has passed and most of them are probably already in Mexico.

