x

Last day to donate to Tim's Coats approaching

Related Story

Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.

As of Wednesday, Tim's Coats has received $28,512. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.

To donate, click here.

News
Deadline to donate to Tim's Coats set...
Deadline to donate to Tim's Coats set for Friday
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative. As of Wednesday, Tim's Coats has... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 14 2023 Dec 14, 2023 Thursday, December 14, 2023 9:51:00 PM CST December 14, 2023
Radar
7 Days