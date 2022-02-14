Law Enacted Allows Licensed Hangun Owners to Carry Firearms in Places of Worship

WESLACO – Authorities are crediting the state's gun laws in helping save lives Sunday when an armed man opened fire inside a crowded church in Texas.

Volunteer members of the church's security team fired back. This, thanks to Senate Bill 535, which took effect in September. It allows licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in places of worship, unless the facility bans weapons.

Aside from selling guns, a local gun shop business owner offers classes for personal protection, home or churches or large congregations of people.

