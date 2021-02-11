Lew Hill, UTRGV Men's Basketball Coach Has Died at 55

EDINBURG - Lew Hill, the head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men's basketball team has died, according to multiple sources. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report. Hill was 55 years old.

UTRGV head coach Lew Hill passed away this morning, multiple sources confirmed to @stadium. Hill coached last night against Texas Southern, and died this morning in his sleep.



Awful, awful news. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 7, 2021

Hill was in his fifth season as the head coach of the Vaqueros after spending 12 seasons on the staff under former Pan American Head Coach Lon Kruger at both UNLV and Oklahoma.

In his five seasons Hill was 67-and 77 and took the Vaqueros to the first post season tournaments as a Division-1 program in 2018 and 2019 since the 1981 Pan American team made it to the National Invitational Tournament.

Hill is survived by his wife, Renee and their two children: a son, Lewis Jr., and a daughter, Elle. Hill also has three other daughters, Sierra, Erica and Asya.

“Words cannot describe how any of us feel right now. Everyone in our department is devastated by this news,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said in a news release. “Coach Hill was an incredible human being. He was my close friend and a trusted colleague. He cared deeply about those around him, from his family, to his players, to his staff and really, everyone in the department and at UTRGV. We offer our deepest condolences to Renee and Coach Hill’s entire family during this unimaginable time.”

Correction: Hill was 55 years old, not 56.