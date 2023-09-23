Lifeguards from around the world competing at South Padre Island

For nearly 90 years, lifeguards from around the world have competed against each other as part of the International Surf Rescue Challenge.

The challenge is being held at South Padre Island, making it the first time the competition was hosted in the United States, and 120 lifeguards from the countries of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada and the US are participating.

While the lifeguards are showcasing their skills, the International Surf Rescue Challenge is also a chance to show what it takes to be a lifeguard.

United States Life Saving Association Vice President Tom Gill said the event highlights beach safety.

“It's so important to spread the word of beach safety,” Gill said. “We know how important it is it to all the residents that come here. These are our heroes that compete here for this event, but also work hard at home to protect people every day."

The competition runs through Saturday, Sept. 23. Organizers are inviting the public to come out and watch the competition.

