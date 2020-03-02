Linn San Manuel AX Update

LINN-SAN MANUEL - One person is dead after a crash near Linn-San Manuel.

According to DPS troopers, a Ford Expedition was headed northbound on U.S. 281 and Red Gate around 7 p.m. Saturday.

A Buick Regal was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, hitting the Ford head-on.

Authorities say the driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 65-year-old Moises Perez Luna of Donna.

Four occupants of the Ford were taken to the hospital by ground. One female child was air-lifted.

There's no word on the conditions of the survivors.

An investigation is on-going.