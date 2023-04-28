Local Middle School Recognizes Community Veterans

PHARR – A Rio Grande Valley school is making sure future generations remember two local veterans.

Sergeant Roberto Garcia lost his life in Korea; he was 22-years old. Private First Class Joel Corona, who was 21 years old at the time, died in Vietnam.

Liberty Middle School in Pharr has their pictures and medals on display.

The current gymnasium will now be known as the Sgt. Garcia Gym and the school’s new gym will be known as PFC Corona Gym.

“Just to be able to honor those two gentlemen that made such a huge sacrifice that were never able to come back from the wars they served in serving our country,” said Alfredo Carrillo, principal at Liberty Middle School.

