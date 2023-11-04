Local pest control company offers free service to help disinfect homes

EDINBURG – A local pest control is expanding its service to handle more than just insects. Now, it’s shifting to taking care of germs.

Adrian Esparza, second generation owner of Esparza Pest Control, says he wants to help the community by including a free service with their regular pest control.

Esparza uses a liquid solution he believes can keep Rio Grande Valley residents’ homes clean from pest and help mitigate viruses.

Watch the video above for the full story.