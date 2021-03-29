Local schools gearing up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public

Starting Monday, March 29, all adults will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is expecting an increase of vaccine supplies and - depending on the type of vaccine provided - those 16 years of age can get vaccinated.

"We see the opportunity to take care of our students that have been with us since pre-kindergarten and have come all the way and here they are, going to graduate, and we want to send them off into the real world, vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Garza, the COVID-19 director for the Edinburg school district said.

According to Garza, the district is expecting to begin vaccinating students aged 18 and older next week.

Edinburg CISD isn't the only vaccination site gearing up to vaccinate students. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley also announced they plan to vaccinate those 16 and older.

Patrick Gonzales - UTRGV's associate vice-president of university marketing and communications – says it's important for everyone to get vaccinated.

"Especially now that the eligibility requirements have expanded so greatly, if you get a chance to get the vaccine, take it,” Gonzalez said.

UTRGV said they will begin vaccinating the next group of people once they’ve finished vaccinating the 10,000 residents who have already reserved their spot online.