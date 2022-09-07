los fresnos dominating tournament scene
Related Story
LOS FRESNOS - Los Fresnos is on fire this season as they defeat any team they meet on the hardwood.
Those wins helping them get back-to-back tournament titles.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.
News
LOS FRESNOS - Los Fresnos is on fire this season as they defeat any team they meet on the hardwood.... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office seeking person of interest in string of thefts
-
Pharr appoints new city manager
-
Woman found with nearly 7 pounds of Xanax pills at port of...
-
Stabbing incident in Harlingen ends in double arrest
-
Autopsy results show boy left inside vehicle at La Joya ISD school...