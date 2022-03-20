Los Fresnos Soccer Player Escapes Cartel Violence
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- Los Fresnos senior winger Magui Luna left her hometown of Durango, Mexico at fifteen years old in hopes of a better future. Living in Los Fresnos for the last three years without her parents and siblings, Magui is enjoying her final memories as a varsity soccer player at Los Fresnos High School as the team heads into playoffs. For more, watch video above:
