Made in the 956: Junior's Fresh Market

For more than 40 years, one locally-owned grocery chain has been serving Valley residents, and they just recently opened up a new location.

Junior's Fresh Market is this week's Made In The 956.

Grocery shopping can feel like a task, and that’s exactly what the owners of Junior’s didn’t want.

"So Junior's Fresh is exactly that, our fresh look and our fresh take on grocery shopping and the grocery shopping experience. So we have two departments that really set us apart from the other Junior’s supermarkets. That’s going to be our café area and our pizzeria. So we have those two conveniences, if you will, for our customers to enjoy and indulge in while we’re doing the mundane task of grocery shopping," Public Relations Director Elizabeth Chavez-Palacios said.

The name should sound familiar too. This newest spot is their 9th location. It's in Edinburg on west University Drive.

"So we’re a hop, skip and a jump away from UTRGV, so we have plenty of students that come and grab a couple of slices of pizza, they open up their laptop, and they turn our little seating area into a study area for themselves," Palacios said.

Junior's is a local family-owned business that started in 1981, but that’s not the only thing that sets them apart.

"Our meat market is what kinda sets us head's and shoulders above our competitors. You’ll see we have a variety of meats and meat items that can take you either from a Sunday afternoon tailgate kind of barbecue to wooing your significant other with an 1855 prime steak," Palacios said.

And a lot of what is found there is directly from the 956.

"Because we are a locally owned-family business, we want to make sure we're sustaining some of our local businesses as well. So our produce is locally sourced, a lot of our Hispanic products that are here in the store they are also provided by supplies here in our area," Palacios said.

The Junior's family isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"We can’t let the cat out of the bag, but here within the next year or so we should be breaking ground, so keep an eye out for updates from the junior's family," Palacios said.

Junior's Fresh Market, Made In The 956.