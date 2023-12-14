Made in the 956: Primetime Headquarters

Primetime Headquarters in Los Fresnos is all about creating a better version of yourself.

Cousins Isaac Moreno and Edward Puente are the two men behind the gym.

“They're going to evolve in all aspects of life from fitness, to learning how to defend themselves,” Isaac said.

Isaac and Edward are using their experience to do just that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES

“I'm a third degree black belt, I’m a three-time world champ in point fighting and continuous fighting, and right now I’m one of the top prospects in the nation for MMA," Isaac said.

Edward said he’s had a decade of experience owning a gym.

“I had a gym in Los Fresnos and always wanted to give back to the community,” Edward said. “I've always known my calling has been to help people."

And now these cousins are giving back to their community together.

And Primetime Headquarters isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Primetime Headquarters, Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.