x

Maintenance work on fire hydrants to temporarily interrupt water service at South Padre Island

Related Story

South Padre Island residents will experience a brief water interruption Thursday as crews replace a fire hydrant, according to a news release.

The replacement work will be performed Thursday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Laguna Madre Water District.

The affected areas will be W. Morningside, Circe Cr. And Laguna Circle S., the release said, adding that some areas will experience low to no water pressure. 

News
Maintenance work on fire hydrants to temporarily...
Maintenance work on fire hydrants to temporarily interrupt water service at South Padre Island
South Padre Island residents will experience a brief water interruption Thursday as crews replace a fire hydrant, according to a... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, July 19 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 9:47:00 PM CDT July 19, 2023
Radar
7 Days