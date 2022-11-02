Man accused in death of Hidalgo County sheriffs dispatcher pleads guilty
EDINBURG – A guilty plea in a deadly crash that killed a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office employee.
Orlando Rodriguez was charged with intoxication manslaughter in Dec. 2018.
Investigators say Rodriguez caused a crash on 281 that killed 29-year-old Sandra Coronado.
Police say Rodriguez took off from the crash scene, but was later arrested.
Sentencing is set for Thursday.
