Man accused in death of Hidalgo County sheriffs dispatcher pleads guilty

EDINBURG – A guilty plea in a deadly crash that killed a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office employee.

Orlando Rodriguez was charged with intoxication manslaughter in Dec. 2018.

Investigators say Rodriguez caused a crash on 281 that killed 29-year-old Sandra Coronado.

Police say Rodriguez took off from the crash scene, but was later arrested.

Sentencing is set for Thursday.

