Man apprehended following deadly shooting in Pharr

One man was apprehended following a deadly shooting, according to the Pharr Police Department.

The shooting was reported Friday before 7 p.m. at the 700 Block of North Erica St.

According to a spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and discovered a 40-year-old unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Another male was apprehended at the scene in connection with the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.