Man arrested following two convenience store robberies in San Benito

A man was arrested after robbing two San Benito convenience stores in one night, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Julian Ulises Reyes Pena was arrested on two counts of robbery in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the Korner Market, located on McCullough Road, on Tuesday in reference to a robbery.

Deputies learned at around 9 p.m., an unknown male approached the clerk and demanded all the money from the register, or he would shoot, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the suspect never displayed a handgun, but the victim feared for his life. The suspect fled with $400 and left in a white Chevy Tahoe with a large sticker on the back windshield of the last name "Reyes."

According to the sheriff's office, that same night at around 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to a second robbery at a Stripes store on Highway 281 and FM 1577.

Deputies made contact with the victim, and it was confirmed the suspect was the same person from the Korner Market robbery, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect's vehicle was eventually located unoccupied and parked on a street near Highway 281.

The sheriff's office said after the suspect's identity was confirmed Pena's, and deputies executed an arrest warrant on January 22. Pena was located sitting in a car outside another Stripes store.

Jail records show Pena remains in custody of a $92,500 bond.