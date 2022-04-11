Man Arrested in Alton in Connection to Car Break-ins
ALTON - An accused serial car burglar was arrested in Alton.
According to police, Luis Vasquez broke into 13 vehicles in one night.
Investigators say he targeted those that were left unlocked.
Vasquez was also charged with breaking into a house, bringing the total number of counts against him to 14.
