x

Man Arrested in Alton in Connection to Car Break-ins

Related Story

ALTON - An accused serial car burglar was arrested in Alton.

According to police, Luis  Vasquez broke into 13 vehicles in one night.

Investigators say he targeted those that were left unlocked.

Vasquez was also charged with breaking into a house, bringing the total number of counts against him to 14.

News
Man Arrested in Alton in Connection to...
Man Arrested in Alton in Connection to Car Break-ins
ALTON - An accused serial car burglar was arrested in Alton. According to police, Luis Vasquez broke into 13... More >>
2 years ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 8:53:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019
Radar
7 Days