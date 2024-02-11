Man charged with homicide after woman jumps out of moving vehicle in Harlingen

A man has been charged with negligent homicide after he fled the scene after a woman jumped out of his moving vehicle and dying from her injuries.

The incident occurred on Feb. 3 in the area of FM 509 and Harrison Avenue in Harlingen.

The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with EMS personnel and witnesses, who said the vehicle the victim was in had fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle the victim was traveling in, and a lookout was placed with surrounding agencies, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Juan Antonio Hernandez, was eventually located inside city limits.

Hernandez said he and the victim were arguing inside the moving vehicle, and the victim wanted to jump out. He said he was not able to grab her when she jumped, and admitted to not stopping because he feared authorities would not believe him.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with deadly conduct.

On Thursday, hospital staff informed the sheriff's office the victim had passed away due to major brain injuries sustained from hitting the roadway.

The sheriff's office said Hernandez was additionally charged with negligent homicide. He remains incarcerated at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.