x

Photographer’s Perspective: A year in review

Photographer’s Perspective: A year in review
9 hours 49 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, December 22 2025 Dec 22, 2025 December 22, 2025 12:43 PM December 22, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

Channel 5 News photographers work year-round to bring a variety of stories to viewers. 

Photojournalist Liliana Perez reflects on the stories she captures this year.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days