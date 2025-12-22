Photographer’s Perspective: A year in review
Channel 5 News photographers work year-round to bring a variety of stories to viewers.
Photojournalist Liliana Perez reflects on the stories she captures this year.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
-
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season
-
McAllen Memorial Alumni Amare Hernandez now a National Champion with Texas A&M
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia and San Benito football players raise money for Frank...
-
UTRGV Men's basketball takes down College of Biblical studies in final non-conference...