Man in Death Row for Murder Denied Motions

WESLACO – A man on death row for a decades-old Rio Grande Valley murder case is set to be executed next month.

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas was found guilty of abducting, raping, beating, strangling and killing 16-year-old Mayra Laguna.

The teen was reported missing from her McAllen home. Her body was found in a canal near Edinburg.

Last week, Ramirez’s defense filed two motions, one asking for further DNA testing in the case and another to postpone the execution date.

A judge denied both Wednesday morning.

Execution is set to go forward on Nov. 8.

5 years ago Wednesday, October 25 2017
