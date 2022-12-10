Man in Death Row for Murder Denied Motions
WESLACO – A man on death row for a decades-old Rio Grande Valley murder case is set to be executed next month.
Ruben Ramirez Cardenas was found guilty of abducting, raping, beating, strangling and killing 16-year-old Mayra Laguna.
The teen was reported missing from her McAllen home. Her body was found in a canal near Edinburg.
Last week, Ramirez’s defense filed two motions, one asking for further DNA testing in the case and another to postpone the execution date.
A judge denied both Wednesday morning.
Execution is set to go forward on Nov. 8.
