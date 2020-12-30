Man, Woman in the Country Illegally Charged with Murder in Laguna Heights

Home
News
COVID-19 cases surge in Starr County as officials wait for next vaccine shipment
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Starr County is on the rise. According to Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon, positive cases have nearly...
Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 113 new cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths...
Nashville man’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than a year...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks continue for another week. On Saturday night at Buccaneer Stadium, Diamondback quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
First and Goal Friday - Area Round
First and Goal - Area Round Playoffs ...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 5 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 113 nuevos casos
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles cinco muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 113 casos nuevos. Cuatro personas mayores de 30 años de Brownsville y...
El condado Willacy informa de 16 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Willacy informó el lunes que 16...
Los envíos de cheques del gobierno no son iguales para todos
La población deberá empezar a recibir sus cheques...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Man, Woman in the Country Illegally Charged with Murder in Laguna Heights
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
COVID-19 cases surge in Starr County as officials wait for next vaccine...
Infusion Therapy: A new way of treating the coronavirus
Disney On Ice returns after COVID-19 delays
Hidalgo County issues curfew for New Year's Eve
DSP advise people to always keep safety in mind when driving ATVs
Sports Video
Pioneer Advances to Regional Final
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston
First and Goal Friday: Area Round
PSJA North out of playoffs
5 on 5 for Tuesday 12/15