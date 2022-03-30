x

McAllen AutoPed Accident

MCALLEN- Police said the driver who allegedly killed a 21-year-old man in an auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen is now facing charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Leonel Adame Martinez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury or death. 

The crash happened Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on 15th street an W. Business 83.

Kevin Andrade died at the scene. 

Martinez was detained by officers soon after he fled the scene. 

He's being held on a $60,000 bond for each count. 

