McAllen AutoPed Accident

MCALLEN- Police said the driver who allegedly killed a 21-year-old man in an auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen is now facing charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Leonel Adame Martinez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury or death.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on 15th street an W. Business 83.

Kevin Andrade died at the scene.

Martinez was detained by officers soon after he fled the scene.

He's being held on a $60,000 bond for each count.