McAllen AutoPed Accident
Related Story
MCALLEN- Police said the driver who allegedly killed a 21-year-old man in an auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen is now facing charges.
Twenty-nine-year-old Leonel Adame Martinez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury or death.
The crash happened Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on 15th street an W. Business 83.
Kevin Andrade died at the scene.
Martinez was detained by officers soon after he fled the scene.
He's being held on a $60,000 bond for each count.
News
MCALLEN- Police said the driver who allegedly killed a 21-year-old man in an auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen is now facing... More >>
News Video
-
‘Thank God I’m alive’: San Benito man loses home in house fire,...
-
Santa Rosa ISD administration, police looking into student’s alleged abusive behavior toward...
-
Fire marshal pushes for burn ban in Hidalgo County
-
2 arrested after car crashes into McAllen home
-
Pharr Police Department welcomes new emotional support dog