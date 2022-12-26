McAllen Residents Noticing Large Crowds of People Waiting Outside of Respite Center

MCALLEN – Residents near a new respite center in McAllen are noticing large crowds of people waiting outside of the facility.

A coordinator with Catholic Charities tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they’ve been busy welcoming hundreds of people seeking asylum.

“Yesterday, we had 500 migrants. We had to borrow a building near us, but this will be the main building to work right now,” says coordinator Rosa Pallais.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with a nearby resident who lives a couple houses down from the respite center.

Director of Joint Task Force-West, Manuel Padilla Jr., says 1,900 people were apprehended over the weekend.

The majority of the asylum seekers are headed to New York, New Jersey and Washington.

