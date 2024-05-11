McAllen Chamber of Commerce seeking to recruit new businesses

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce is looking for small businesses to join them after what they say has been a slow couple of years.

The chamber says they’ve lost members during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they currently have 1,004 members.

The chamber says small businesses still haven't fully recovered from the pandemic, but they will have access to resources the chamber offers once they become members.

“Any information that comes out of the chamber, they will receive,” McAllen Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Membership Services Blanca Cardenas said. “Which is invitations to events — networking events, mixers, grant opportunities — any workshops that we have, seminars."

There are annual fees to receive a membership, and the price is based on how many employees your business has.

To boost membership, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce will host a recruiting event next week with the hopes of bringing in 250 new members.

People are also encouraged to apply to be a member online at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce website.

