McAllen Family Wins Disney, Points of Light Volunteer Family of the Year

MCALLEN – The Aguirre family was voted the 2019 Disney and Points of Light Volunteer Family of the Year.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS first told you about the family in 2015 and followed them as they fed the homeless across the Valley.

Now, their efforts are in the national spotlight.

Good Morning America asked Americans to vote for their favorite family across the country, to receive a dream vacation to Walt Disney World as a part of their Points of Light contest.

They will be the guests of honor at a special event to celebrate Family Volunteer Day, and $10,000 for their nonprofit or nominating organization to continue their important work in the Valley.

The Aguirre family feeds the homeless across McAllen, Mission and Pharr, but it all started with a trip to the grocery store.

Emily remembers she was 6 years old seeing a homeless person for the first time. She insisted on giving them food.

The family rallied other family in their community and decided to feed 40 homeless people for the 40 days of Lent.

They couldn’t stop after the 40 days were over. The family kept going and Emily’s Meals took off.