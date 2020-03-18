McAllen group launches program to help elderly amid coronavirus concerns
Related Story
MCALLEN – A group of nurse practitioners from McAllen launched a new program called Project COVID Care.
Volunteers and nurses are already assisting those who cannot leave their homes in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Project COVID care will assist the elderly in picking-up their prescription meds, groceries or perform important errands.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer can call 956-802-7540.
News
MCALLEN – A group of nurse practitioners from McAllen launched a new program called Project COVID Care. Volunteers and... More >>
News Video
-
Boys & Girls Club offering online tools to keep kids busy following...
-
Boys & Girls Club offering online tools to keep kids busy following...
-
Treatment plant advises McAllen water is regularly cleaned for safe use
-
Valley businesses to practice social distancing to comply with emergency declaration
-
Valley cities issue local disaster declarations