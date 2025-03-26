x

McAllen H-E-B location closed following ‘false’ reports of armed suspect

By: Sarah Cervera

A McAllen H-E-B location will remain closed Tuesday following “false” reports of an armed suspect at the store, according to a news release.

The H-E-B location on 10th Street and Trenton Road will resume regular operating hours on Wednesday, an H-E-B spokesperson confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Channel 5 News reached out to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, who said there was a report of a man with a gun at the store, but it turned out to be a man with an umbrella.

“No one was in danger,” Rodriguez added.

