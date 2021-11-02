McAllen High School band students selected for all region jazz band

Eight students from across the McAllen school district earned a spot on Region 15’s all region jazz band, with four from McAllen High School.

To make the all-region jazz band, the students had to audition against students from all over the region to see if they had what it takes to make the select team.

McAllen High School Head Band Director Jason Dunn says this audition required extra dedication because it was something that students had to do on their own.

“This particular audition was something they had to prepare over the summer, largely on their own making time to come in, yes with directors during the summer, but giving up their own time because this audition was so close to the beginning of the year,” Dunn said.

This year’s audition was also just five days after their assistant band director, Sonny Rosa, lost his life.

Despite their sorrow, four students successfully made the team.

Some students say they were motivated by their passion for music and felt that Rosa would have wanted them to still audition.