McAllen JC Penny to reopen in September

JCPenney at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen is gearing up to open its doors again.

After damage from Hurricane Hanna nearly a year ago forced it to close temporarily, the retail store is making a come back with brand new fitting rooms, wider aisles, and LED lights, said general manager Enriqueta Calvillo.

Calvillo says the newly renovated store is looking to hire new people to help greet their customers when they open on Sep. 3.

"We're going to have an even on event on tax-free weekend— on Friday tax-free," Calvillo said. "We'll be hiring 25 to 30 associates, and we want to hire stylists also."

If you're looking for a job, mark your calendar for the hiring event on Aug. 6.