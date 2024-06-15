McAllen police: Man wanted in connection to burglary
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary of a habitation.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Manuel Gonzalez Jr.
A McAllen police spokesperson said the burglary occurred at the 700 block of Expressway 83 on June 3 at around 4:45 a.m. Gonzalez allegedly stole a wallet and personal items.
Gonzalez is described as 5'09 to 5'11, approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair.
Anyone with any information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
