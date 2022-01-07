McAllen police warn residents about phone scam
McAllen police are warning about a phone scam.
The call originates from the 956-633-1935 phone number and is claiming to be the McAllen Police Department.
The scammer claims that a person has a warrant out for their arrest and demands money over the phone.
McAllen police say they will never seek payment over the phone, even if a resident has been fined.
If you get a scam call, hang up and call McAllen police at 956-681-2000.
