McAllen police warn residents about phone scam

McAllen police are warning about a phone scam.

The call originates from the 956-633-1935 phone number and is claiming to be the McAllen Police Department.

The scammer claims that a person has a warrant out for their arrest and demands money over the phone.

McAllen police say they will never seek payment over the phone, even if a resident has been fined.

If you get a scam call, hang up and call McAllen police at 956-681-2000.