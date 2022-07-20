Medical development center breaks ground in Starr County
Related Story
DHR Health broke ground on a new medical development center in Starr County on Thursday.
Once complete, the facility will include a medical laboratory, research facility, residency program, housing, and medical offices.
"We're able to bring three big things: more specialists, research, which is the most important thing for the development of any healthcare community, and the third thing is going to be residency," said DHR Health CEO Dr. Manish Singh. "That means you have fresh new physicians who will be working here and statistics have shown that 65 to 80 percent of those doctors who are in training stay in the area."
The hope is to bring high-level healthcare and more jobs to the Starr County area.
News
DHR Health broke ground on a new medical development center in Starr County on Thursday. Once complete, the facility... More >>
News Video
-
Harlingen splash pad closed following vandalism
-
UTRGV competition encouraging local entrepreneurs to pitch ideas
-
Despite concerns from residents, Cameron County commissioners vote for resolution supporting SpaceX
-
Family speaking out after dog dies during visit to their groomer
-
Fire officials push more flea market inspections