Medical development center breaks ground in Starr County

DHR Health broke ground on a new medical development center in Starr County on Thursday.

Once complete, the facility will include a medical laboratory, research facility, residency program, housing, and medical offices.

"We're able to bring three big things: more specialists, research, which is the most important thing for the development of any healthcare community, and the third thing is going to be residency," said DHR Health CEO Dr. Manish Singh. "That means you have fresh new physicians who will be working here and statistics have shown that 65 to 80 percent of those doctors who are in training stay in the area."

The hope is to bring high-level healthcare and more jobs to the Starr County area.