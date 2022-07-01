x

Medical development center breaks ground in Starr County

3 hours 30 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, July 01 2022 Jul 1, 2022 July 01, 2022 1:44 PM July 01, 2022 in News

DHR Health broke ground on a new medical development center in Starr County on Thursday. 

Once complete, the facility will include a medical laboratory, research facility, residency program, housing, and medical offices.

"We're able to bring three big things: more specialists, research, which is the most important thing for the development of any healthcare community, and the third thing is going to be residency," said DHR Health CEO Dr. Manish Singh. "That means you have fresh new physicians who will be working here and statistics have shown that  65 to 80 percent of those doctors who are in training stay in the area."

The hope is to bring high-level healthcare and more jobs to the Starr County area.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days