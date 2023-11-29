Men accused in murders of Rio Bravo musicians found guilty
WESLACO - Two men charged in the murders of two band members from Rio Bravo have been found guilty.
The attorney general handed down the verdict Saturday.
The two brothers were found dead in a pickup truck south of Reynosa in November of 2018.
They were part of the music group Los Nortenos.
The two men are scheduled to be sentenced in december.
