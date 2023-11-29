x

Men accused in murders of Rio Bravo musicians found guilty

Related Story

WESLACO - Two men charged in the murders of two band members from Rio Bravo have been found guilty. 
The attorney general handed down the verdict Saturday. 
The two brothers were found dead in a pickup truck south of Reynosa in November of 2018. 
They were part of the music group Los Nortenos. 
The two men are scheduled to be sentenced in december. 
For the original story, click the link below. 

News
Men accused in murders of Rio Bravo...
Men accused in murders of Rio Bravo musicians found guilty
WESLACO - Two men charged in the murders of two band members from Rio Bravo have been found guilty. ... More >>
3 years ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 8:59:00 PM CST November 30, 2019
Radar
7 Days