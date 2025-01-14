x

Mercedes ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

By: Claudia Garcia

Related Story

The Mercedes Independent School District school board held a special meeting on Saturday to discuss naming a lone finalist for superintendent.

A video posted on their Facebook page showed the school board unanimously voting to name Dr. Benjamin Clinton as the lone finalist.

Three school board members will negotiate a contract with Clinton before making a recommendation to the rest of the school board.

News
Mercedes ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
Mercedes ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
The Mercedes Independent School District school board held a special meeting on Saturday to discuss naming a lone finalist for... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, January 11 2025 Jan 11, 2025 Saturday, January 11, 2025 4:23:00 PM CST January 11, 2025
Radar
7 Days