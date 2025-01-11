Mercedes ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
The Mercedes Independent School District school board held a special meeting on Saturday to discuss naming a lone finalist for superintendent.
A video posted on their Facebook page showed the school board unanimously voting to name Dr. Benjamin Clinton as the lone finalist.
Three school board members will negotiate a contract with Clinton before making a recommendation to the rest of the school board.
