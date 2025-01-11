x

Mercedes ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Mercedes ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
5 hours 12 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, January 11 2025 Jan 11, 2025 January 11, 2025 5:23 PM January 11, 2025 in News - Local

The Mercedes Independent School District school board held a special meeting on Saturday to discuss naming a lone finalist for superintendent.

A video posted on their Facebook page showed the school board unanimously voting to name Dr. Benjamin Clinton as the lone finalist.

Three school board members will negotiate a contract with Clinton before making a recommendation to the rest of the school board.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days