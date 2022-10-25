Mercedes Residents Weigh In on $65K Christmas Tree after Lighting Ceremony

MERCEDES – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mercedes.

The queen city held a lighting celebration Tuesday night, showing off a Christmas tree that came with a royal price tag of $65,000.

The tree attracted a lot of attention even before it arrived in the Rio Grande Valley.

Some people are concerned the money could have been spent on other city issues, such as drainage or potholes.

Despite their thoughts, many residents wanted to attend the event to see the tree from themselves.

