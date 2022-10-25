x

Mercedes Residents Weigh In on $65K Christmas Tree after Lighting Ceremony

Related Story

MERCEDES – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mercedes.

The queen city held a lighting celebration Tuesday night, showing off a Christmas tree that came with a royal price tag of $65,000.

The tree attracted a lot of attention even before it arrived in the Rio Grande Valley.

Some people are concerned the money could have been spent on other city issues, such as drainage or potholes.

Despite their thoughts, many residents wanted to attend the event to see the tree from themselves.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Mercedes Residents Weigh In on City Christmas...
Mercedes Residents Weigh In on City Christmas Decor Worth More Than $110K
MERCEDES – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mercedes. The queen city held a lighting celebration... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:29:00 PM CST November 26, 2019
Radar
7 Days